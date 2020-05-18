Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@PRIYANKACHOPRA Priyanka Chopra Jonas is basking in the sun with 'hat and a cherry lip', see stunning picture

International icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been treating her fans with adorable posts on social media. Right from sharing good times with her cute pet dogs Diana and Gino to lending a helping hand to the needy in times of the coronavirus crisis, PeeCee has been keping her busy amid the lockdown. On Monday, the Quantico actress shared a sun-kissed picture in a white crochet co-ords along with a cute hat and a cherry lip. Priyanka Chopra is currently in quarantine with her husband Nick Jonas and family in the US.

"Feeling blessed. ⁣The sun, a hat and a cherry lip... it’s a good day", the actress wrote on Instagram while sharing the picture.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas recently stepped out of their home after two months under self-quarantine.

Talking about the current Covid-19 lockdown situation, Priyanka Chopra earlier said, "This is such an insane time and all of our lives have been completely turned upside down and it feels like, something out of a movie, but its not. Nick and I have been home for the last week and this is day 8 of self-isolation for us. We have always had such crazy schedules and had so many people around us all day and all of a sudden, this being our reality, it just feels crazy. I am sure all of you feel the same way. We are taking all recommended precautions right now, we are safe, we are healthy, we are practising social distancing.”

