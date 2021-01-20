Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKACHOPRA Priyanka Chopra Jonas becomes 'updo expert', shares glimpse of first copy of Unfinished

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas who recently wrapped up the shooting schedule of Text for You in London is currently occupied with the promotions of her upcoming Netflix original film The White Tiger. Priyanka, along with her film promotions is also gearing up for the virtual promotions for her autobiography, Unfinished: A Memoir. The actress on Wednesday took to her Instagram account and shared a picture of herself, showing off her hair-styling skills.

As she prepared herself for the virtual meeting Priyanka shared a selfie, where she can be seen donning a light blue shirt, accessorized it with a silver bracelet and hoops. She went for light makeup with her hair tied perfectly in a bun. Indeed, she looked absolutely stunning. Priyanka captioned the photo saying, "I must say, I’ve become quite the updo expert #VirtualPressJunketLife."

Priyanka also shared a glimpse of her book, Unfinished: A Memoir in her Instagram stories. She can be seen in a casual look wearing a grey T-Shirt and a black jacket. The actor wrote, "What's up?!". Unfinished: A Memoir will take readers through Priyanka's life journey, from her childhood to her winning beauty pageants and becoming a successful actor. The memoir will hit the bookshelves on February 9, 2021.

Priyanka is currently awaiting the release of The White Tiger co-starring Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav. The actor is also set to star in The Matrix 4, Amazon thriller series Citadel produced by Russo Brothers, and Sangeet an unscripted series co-produced with her husband, singer Nick Jonas.