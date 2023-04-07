Priyanka Chopra and daughter Malti Marie seek blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple | Photos

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKA CHOPRA Priyanka Chopra and daughter Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra visited Siddhivinayak Temple with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The global icon, who is busy promoting her upcoming web series 'Citadel' in Mumbai, was seen offering prayer while the priest performs the puja at Siddhivinayak temple. PeeCee in a traditional blue ensemble carried Malti Marie, who looked cute in a while ensemble with a matching hairband, in her arms Sharing some adorable pictures from their religious outing, Priyanka wrote, "MM's first trip to India had to be done with Siddhivinayak's blessings," followed by folded hands and heart emoticons.

Soon after Priyanka Chopra shared the pictures, her industry friends flooded the comment section. Dia Mirza and Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba dropped heart emoticons, while Bhumi Pednekar's sister Samiksha wrote, "So cute."

After arriving in Mumbai with Malti and her husband- singer Nick Jonas, Priyanka attended the star-studded NMACC event, hosted by the Ambanis. Meanwhile, ahead of the global debut of the AGBO spy series Citadel, Priyanka bagged a new Hollywood project in which she will share screen space with John Cena and Idris Elba in 'Heads Of State'. The movie will go on floors in May. Directed by Ilya Naishuller, the script has been penned by Josh Appelbaum and André Nemec. The initial draft for the same is written by Harrison Query, according to Deadline. The plot of the film is being kept under wraps as of now. The film is described as "Air Force One meets Midnight Run."

Priyanka Chopra's Citadel

Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden's spy thriller definitely promise an action-packed journey. The first season will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on April 28, 2023, with the first two episodes. Citadel follows elite agents Mason Kane and Nadia Sinh, who had their memories wiped as they narrowly escaped with their lives after independent global spy agency Citadel’s fall. It sees the two protagonists build new lives under new identities, unaware of their pasts. Until one night, when Mason is tracked down by his former Citadel colleague, Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), who desperately needs his help to prevent rival agency Manticore from establishing a new world order.

Mason seeks out Nadia, his former partner, and the two spies embark on a mission that takes them around the world in an effort to stop Manticore, all while contending with a relationship built on secrets, lies, and a dangerous-yet-undying love, the official synopsis read.

