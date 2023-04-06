Priyanka Chopra to share screen space with John Cena, Idris Elba in next action film, title REVEALED

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Priyanka Chopra

Ahead of making her OTT debut with her spy thriller web series Citadel on Amazon Prime, Priyanka Chopra is all set to star alongside John Cena and Idris Elba in the next action film. Priyanka bagged a new Hollywood project titled 'Heads Of State'. The movie will go on floors in May. Directed by Ilya Naishuller, the script has been penned by Josh Appelbaum and André Nemec. Taking to her social media handle, Priyanka shared the update. "On to the next...@idriselba @johncena @naishuller @amazonstudios...Let's gooo," she wrote.

The initial draft for the same is written by Harrison Query, according to Deadline. The plot of the film is being kept under wraps as of now. The film is described as "Air Force One meets Midnight Run."

The particular announcement left her fans excited. "She is unstoppable. Good luck Priyanka," a social media user commented. " PeeCee you rocks," another one wrote.

Priyanka Chopra's Citadel

Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden's spy thriller definitely promise an action-packed journey. The first season will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on April 28, 2023, with the first two episodes. Citadel follows elite agents Mason Kane and Nadia Sinh, who had their memories wiped as they narrowly escaped with their lives after independent global spy agency Citadel’s fall. It sees the two protagonists build new lives under new identities, unaware of their pasts. Until one night, when Mason is tracked down by his former Citadel colleague, Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), who desperately needs his help to prevent rival agency Manticore from establishing a new world order.

Mason seeks out Nadia, his former partner, and the two spies embark on a mission that takes them around the world in an effort to stop Manticore, all while contending with a relationship built on secrets, lies, and a dangerous-yet-undying love, the official synopsis read.

Citadel is produced by Amazon Studios and the Russo Brothers' AGBO. The first two episodes of the series will premiere on Prime globally on April 28 in 40 languages. It will also act as the flagship show that will blend with local shows already under production in India and Italy, starring Matilda De Angelis, Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, respectively.

Latest Entertainment News