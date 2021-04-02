Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma send love to Dia Mirza on her pregnancy

Image Source : INSTAGRAM OFFICIAL Bollywood celebs congratulate Dia Mirza

Congratulations are in order for Bollywood actress Dia Mirza as she announced her pregnancy. From Priyanka Chopra to Anushka Sharma and from Malaika Arora to Vishal Dadlani, celebrities are congratulating the actress with heartfelt wishes. The actress announced her pregnancy by sharing a photo on her official Instagram profile. In the photo posted, Dia is seen at a pier during sunset with her hands on her baby bump.

"Blessed to be...One with Mother Earth...One with the Life Force that is the beginning of everything...Of all stories. Lullabies. Songs. Of new saplings. And the blossoming of hope. Blessed to cradle this purest of all dreams in my womb," she captioned the image. Soon after, Dia's co-star and friends from the industry rushed to the comment box to congratulate the couple.

"Omgeeee congratulations Dee!" wrote Priyanka, whereas, Konkona Sen Sharma commented, "Oh my!! This is the happiest news!! Congratulations my lovely." Gauahar Khan too congratulated the actress by writing, "Super news ! Congratulations n blessing."

Singer-composer Vishal Dadlani also shared a congratulatory note for the couple. He wrote, "Whaaaaattt!??? Congratulations, @diamirzaofficial and Vaibhav! All the love in the world to all of you!" he wrote. Vikrant Massey also sent love to dia by writing, "Many many congratulations Dia Ma’am. Wish you the best of health, happiness & peace."

Shilpa Shetty, Jacqueline Fernandez, Karisma Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Maheep Kapoor, Sophie Choudry, Riddhima Kapoor Sahani, Angad Bedi were among other celebrities who showered mom-to-be with congratulatory wishes.

Mirza married Mumbai-based businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in February 2021. She had recently gone on a holiday with her husband and step daughter to Maldives. This is Dia's her second marriage. She was earlier married to Sahil Sangha, who was also her business partner.

Dia was last seen in Anubhav Sinha's critically acclaimed film "Thappad". The Taapsee Pannu-starrer released last year. She will next be seen in the Telugu action drama "Wild Dog", co-starring Nagarjuna and Saiyami Kher.