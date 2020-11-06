Image Source : INSTAGRAM/REALPZ Preity Zinta shares how she celebrated the 'longest ever' Karwa Chauth this year

Sharing an adorable picture of herself with her husband Gene Goodenough, actor Preity Zinta on Friday shared how she celebrated the "longest ever" Karwa Chauth this year. The 45-year-old actor who owns the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket team Kings XI Punjab said that her Karwa Chauth celebrations began from Dubai and ended in Los Angeles with her husband. She took to Instagram to share the picture that sees her all decked up in traditional attire with heavy jewellery as her husband is kisses her on the cheeks.

"Happy Karvachauth to all of you who celebrated. For me it was the longest ever - started in Dubai, cruised among the clouds & landed in La," she wrote in the caption. "It was all worth it cuz I finally got to see my Patiparmeshwar. I love you my love. #Happykarvachauth #Patiparmeshwar #Ting," she added. Several other Bollywood celebrities including actors Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shilpa Shetty, Bipasha Basu, and others also celebrated the festival of Karwa Chauth this year.

Earlier, Preity revealed through an Instagram post that she has become an expert at taking COVID19 tests. The actress underwent COVID tests many times while she was in UAE for the IPL season. She posted an Instagram video of her getting tested for coronavirus and wrote, "I have become a Covid test queen. This is like my 20th Covid test." Along with the video, Preity shared her experience of living in a bio bubble.

"Everyone asks me what does it mean being in the IPL team bio bubble. Well! It's starts with a 6 day quarantine, Covid tests every 3-4 days and no going out -- only ur room, designated #KXIP restaurant and gym and of course the stadium in your car," she wrote.

The actress also shared that no one is allowed to order food from outside. "The drivers, chefs etc are also in the bio bubble and quarantined... so no food from outside and no people interaction. It's tough if you are a free bird like me but then it's 2020 and one must appreciate that #IPL is actually happening in the middle of a pandemic," she added.

On screen, Preity was last seen on screen in the 2018 film, "Bhaiaji Superhit". The film marked her comeback after a seven-year break and also stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Arshad Warsi and Shreyas Talpade.

(With ANI and IANS inputs)

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage