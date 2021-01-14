Preity Zinta hints at 'new beginnings' in 2021, wants fans to guess!

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PREITY ZINTA Preity Zinta hints at 'new beginnings' in 2021

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta on Thursday teased fans saying lots of exciting news was coming up in the year ahead. She asked fans to take a guess. The Los Angeles-based actress shared a throwback photo where she poses with a cricket bat. Fans in the comment sections are busy thinking and guessing, what the actress is upto now. Many hinted that she will be back in the films while others guessed that she is getting ready for a 'sports drama' or biopic.

"This is definitely the year of new beginnings. Lots of exciting & interesting news coming up. Any guess folks ? Watch this space for more.... till then keep guessing aur bolo kya?#newbeginnings #somethingnew #bolokya #Hello2021," she captioned the image.

Reacting to her post, netizens started speculating about what new beginning the actress was referring to.

While some users feel Preity is hinting at making a comeback to Bollywood, others feel she is about to make an announcement regarding her Indian Premier League cricket team Kings XI Punjab, or maybe she is planning to own a female IPL team. Yet another set of users feel the actress might be interested in joining politics in India.

Seeing her photo holding a cricket bat, a user speculated that Preity might be playing the lead role in a film based on Indian women's cricket team. Another user expressed that the actress has perhaps signed a new film opposite Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan.

(With IANS Inputs)