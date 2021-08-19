Pranitha Subhash's post on Afghanistan goes viral, Seen yet?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRANITHA SUBHASH Pranitha Subhash

Multi-lingual actress Pranitha Subhash who was recently seen in films like Hungama 2 and Bhuj: The Pride of India grabbed the limelight owing to her social media posts. In one of her recent tweets, the actress taunted apologists in the backdrop of the Taliban taking over Afghanistan. Her post has gone viral on social media.

Taking to Twitter, Pranitha, the popular South Indian actress wrote, "Apologists in India are using 'Hindu terror' as a defense to whitewash what's happening in Afghanistan. Attempts to legitimise the concept will remain a figment of their imagination," adding, "Beware, Bharat! Enemies are not just present beyond our borders, they're around you too."

This is not the first time that Pranitha spoke about the Afganistan crisis. In an earlier tweet, she said reports of young girls being raped and enslaved in Afghanistan by the Taliban are horrifying.

"Reports of young girls being raped and enslaved in Afghanistan by the Taliban is horrifying to hear. What was the use of ISAF's two-decade-long presence if they couldn't protect the most vulnerable? Our prayers for the safety of Afghan people," she wrote.

The posts went viral and people have appreciated the boldness of the actress to comment on the sensitive issue. Pranitha involves herself in philanthropic as well as social activism.

On the work front, Pranitha was most recently seen in Ajay Devgn starrer Bhuj: The Pride of India. The film showcases the glory of Indian unity as it recreates the 1971 Indo-Pak war when the IAF airstrip at Bhuj was destroyed in combat. Subsequently, 300 local women from Gujarat, led by IAF squadron leader Vijay Karnik, heroically toiled day in and day out to reconstruct the airbase. This act of resilience was a pivotal moment that not only boosted the morale of the country but also helped India win the war.

Also starring Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Nora Fatehi, the movie can be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

(with inputs from IANS)