Image Source : FILE IMAGE Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer Nag Ashwin's next NOT titled 'Prabhas 21,' clarifies the actress

Ever since the fans came to know about the collaboration between two superstar Prabhas and Deepika Padukone for Nag Ashwin's next, the social media got filled with the reactions. The project has been made possible by Vyjayanthi Movies, producer C. Aswini Dutt, co-producers Swapna and Priyanka Dutt, and director Ashwin Nag. There were many who said that the film is titled 'Prabhas 21.' However, the actress in her latest tweet clarified that the film is still untitled and happens to be Prabhas' 21st film. Taking to the micro-blogging website and correcting the factual errors, she wrote, "a)The film is not titled #Prabhas21. It only happens to be Prabhas’s 21st film. b)It is a trilingual film:Hindi,Tamil & Telugu Kindly make note.Thank You..."

Have a look at her post here:

Hey @Variety ...



Thank you for reporting.However,



a)The film is not titled #Prabhas21.It only happens to be Prabhas’s 21st film.



b)It is a trilingual film:Hindi,Tamil & Telugu



Kindly make note.



Thank You... https://t.co/WCYmPAzLBx — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) July 19, 2020

The director welcomed Deepika and wrote, "@deepikapadukone I believe actors and projects find each other... Glad this is the story that chose to find you...can't wait to start building this world together..and ur character, thts a surprise for another day #Prabhas21 #DeepikaPadukone #DeepikaPrabhas (sic)."

@deepikapadukone I believe actors and projects find each other... Glad this is the story that chose to find you...can't wait to start building this world together..and ur character, thts a surprise for another day 🙏 #Prabhas21 #DeepikaPadukone #DeepikaPrabhas https://t.co/yRdShysfG0 — Nag Ashwin (@nagashwin7) July 19, 2020

Unveiling a video, Vyjayanthi Movies wrote, "As promised, here it is - our next big announcement! WELCOMING THE SUPERSTAR Heart suit." While Deepika wrote, "Beyond Thrilled! Cannot wait for what we believe is going to be an incredible journey..."

Sharing his excitement and speaking about the project, Director Nag Ashwin shared, “I'm very excited to see Deepika play this character. It is something no mainstream lead has done before and will be quite a surprise for everyone. The pairing of Deepika and Prabhas will be one of the main highlights of the film and the story between them, I believe will be something audiences will carry in their hearts for years to come.”

Mr. C. Aswini Dutt, Producer and Founder of Vyjayanthi Movies said, "This film is a golden opportunity for us to cement our place in the annals of Indian Cinema history. It is also an incredible opportunity to enthrall the Indian audiences like never before, through the coming together of such extraordinary cinematic talents".

Co-Producers Swapna Dutt and Priyanka Dutt shared, “We are beyond thrilled to celebrate our memorable 50 year journey in Indian Cinema with such great, exciting news! And what better way to mark our golden jubilee than welcoming the marvellous Deepika Padukone on board, to create some extraordinary magic on screen with Prabhas, in a Nag Ashwin film”.

