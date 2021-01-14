Prabas-starrer 'Salaar' to have Mahurat on January 15 in Hyderabad

Image Source : TWITTER/@PRASHANTH_NEEL Prabas-starrer 'Salaar' to have Mahurat on Jan 15 in Hyderabad

Baahubali actor Prabhas is set to play the lead in director Prashanth Neel's underworld action thriller, "Salaar". The film is a 'pan India' project and is produced by Hombale Films. The South star will reportedly be playing a violent character, something he hasn't done so far in his films. Now, the latest news about the action film says that it is expected to go on floors by the last week of January. The team will perform a Mahurat Puja in the city on January 15.

"This is a very exciting film and my character is extremely violent, so this is something I haven't really done before. It's a pan-Indian film and I can't wait to be on the sets already," the 41-year-old actor said in a statement.

The Prashanth Neel directorial is being billed as one of the most immaculate action films ever made. Prabhas is working to acquire a beefed-up look for the role. Guests invited include Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr. Ashwathnarayan CN, filmmaker Rajamouli, and Kannada superstar Yash.

"I'm really excited to start the shoot of the film post the Muhurat Puja in Hyderabad and reveal my look to the fans," Prabhas said.

Prabhas said "Salaar" has provided him with an exciting opportunity to delve into a role he hasn't played before.

"We are all geared up to present one of a kind actioner to our audiences. They are definitely going to see Prabhas in a never seen before avatar, which am confident cinema fans will love," the director said.

Meanwhile, this is the fourth film announcement of Prabhas, after Nag Ashwin's multilingual sci-fi film co-starring Deepika Padukone, Om Raut's screen adaptation of the epic Ramayana "Adipurush" and romantic-drama "Radhe Shyam", directed by Radha Krishna Kumar.

(With PTI Inputs)