Pooja Hegde lost all her clothes, makeup before Cannes 2022 red carpet debut, says 'I'm a fighter'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@HEGDEPOOJA Pooja Hegde lost all her clothes, makeup before Cannes debut

Representing India and its culture at Cannes, actress Pooja Hegde made her debut on the red carpet as part of an 11-member delegation from the country. The actress had her 'iconic moment' at the French Riviera and was thrilled that she made it there. However, it was no easy task for the Housefull actress and her team as they lost all their clothes, hair products and makeup before the big debut. Talking about the unfortunate incident, Pooja Hegde told Film Companion that she was hectic arranging everything again and that she is standing here because of her team.

Pooja Hegde said, "We lost all our hair products, makeup, we lost outfits. Thankfully I brought a couple of real jewellery pieces from India which I had hand-carried. We landed, we had this upon us. We couldn't cry about it because we didn't have time to do that. I think probably my manager panicked more than me. But I was like, 'okay fine. Let's get into the car. Let's do fittings here. I will figure out the outfit and my team was there. My team ran, they got new hair products, new makeup, all of that, trying to make time, and it was crazy. We have had no lunch, no breakfast. I had my first meal of the day in the night (of red carpet appearance). So it was pretty hectic. My hairstylist had food poisoning, so he was like gonna pass out and he was doing my hair. I have a stand-up team, I am here because of them."

The actress further revealed, "it turns out we had no bags, but by then I was so prepared because I already had my crazy experience. But normally I'm a fighter...So we did disaster management, and it all turned out beautifully, hopefully, on the red carpet."

Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde made her Cannes red carpet debut to attend the screening of Tom Cruises' film 'Top Gun: Maverick' premiere on Wednesday. She wore an elaborate strapless ivory-hued feather gown that had an embellished bodice and a voluminous skirt. Sharing the same on Instagram, she wrote, "The iconic red carpet stairs at the Cannes Film Festival. What a rush this was #grateful #cannes2022 #topgun (sic)."

At the 75th Cannes Film Festival, India is the 'Country of Honour,' led by Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur.

Pooja is among the 11 film personalities along with A.R. Rahman, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, R. Madhavan, Shekhar Kapoor, and Prasoon Joshi, who are members of India's official delegation to Cannes.