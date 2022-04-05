PM Narendra Modi congratulates Indian-American singer Falguni Shah & composer Ricky Kej on their Grammy win

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER PM Narendra Modi, Falguni Shah, Ricky Kej

This year's Grammy Awards witnessed a great feat for India as two Indian musicians were among the winners at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. Music composer Ricky Kej, based out of Bengaluru won his second Grammy in the best new album category for 'Divine Tides'. While, Indian-American singer Falguni Shah, who uses the stage name "Falu", took home the Best Children's Music Album Grammy for 'A Colourful World' on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his official Twitter handle and congratulated the winners of Indian origin and expressed his best wishes to them.

Congratulating Ricky Kej he wrote, "Congratulations for this remarkable feat and best wishes for your future endeavours!"

He also sent his best wishes to Falguni Shah on her Grammy win. He wrote, "Congratulations to Falguni Shah on winning the award for the Best Children’s Music Album at the Grammys. Wishing her the very best for her future endeavours. @FaluMusic."

Kej has won his second Grammy in the best new album category for 'Divine Tides'. The US-born musician shared the award with Stewart Copeland, the drummer of the iconic British rock band The Police, who collaborated with Kej on the album.

On the other hand, sharing the update about her Grammy's win, Falguni took to Instagram and wrote, "I have no words to describe today's magic. What an honor to perform for the opening number of the GRAMMY Premier Ceremony, and then take home a statue on behalf of all the incredible people who worked on A Colorful World. We are humbled and thank the Recording Academy for this tremendous recognition. THANK YOU."

Falguni released a self-titled solo album in 2007, blending elements of folk from across south-east Asia with Western music. She has even performed and collaborated with music maestro AR Rahman. She is the only Indian-origin woman to be nominated in the Best Children's Music Album category at the Grammys twice.

-with ANI inputs