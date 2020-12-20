Image Source : TWITTER/SOUMYADIPTA Picture of Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh from the hospital goes viral, fans pray for speedy recovery

The death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was definitely the saddest highlight of the year 2020. And now that the year is coming to an end another worrying news of his father is doing rounds. A picture of the late actor's father KK Singh in a hospital bed is going viral on the internet. The old man, as per reports was hospitalized due to heart issues in Faridabad, Haryana. The picture however, shows him smiling while his daughters stand next to him. The photo was originally shared by Twitter user @soumyadipta with caption reading, "Sushant's father is the main complainant in the FIR registered in Patna, the document on which the CBI inquest is based.

He is now having heart issues and hospitalised. The stress is taking its toll. CBI should soon declare their conclusion for the sake of this elderly gentleman." Soon it was shared by a lot of his fan club accounts. Have a look:

DISCLAIMER- The picture was shared online and IndiaTV does not vouch for its authenticity.

As soon as the fans came to know about the same, they starte pouring in get well soon wishes and prayed for his speedy recovery. Check out:

CBI please declare the conclusion or please update what's the status of SSR case to the family atleast. @itsSSR father is having heart issue due to stress.

Hope you will do the needful.@ips_nupurprasad@DrJitendraSingh @iRaviTiwari @iujjawaltrivedi @nilotpalm3#IndiaRoars4SSR https://t.co/IT4mLhn1O8 — SSRFOREVER (@Mskadam6) December 19, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput father in hospital due to heart problem. Doing better now. Get Well Soon. pic.twitter.com/oJ9KnOqgvi — SaluteForcesIndia (@ForcesSalute) December 20, 2020

😭 He is helpless just like millions of us. He will not be able to get his son back but if criminals get punished, he will be able to save more lives from being lost in the way he lost his son. — Music Lover (@YogiataMalhotr1) December 19, 2020

Prayers and Wishes for Uncle's speedy recovery. 🙏🏻 We all need to really fight harder and get Justice for Sushant and stand strong by the family. We hope CBI acts soon and give us an update on the case.#IndiaRoars4SSR — Heena Parnani ⚖ Justice For SSR (@HeenaParnani) December 19, 2020

This man is 74. He sent his son to Mumbai to pursue his dreams. When the world knew his son's name, he thought his son is as safe as he could get. But he lost him. Just when he thought he could finally rest, he had to bear the unimaginable pain and fight. CBI, break the silence. — A 🦋 (@Akanksha4SSR) December 19, 2020

Praying for uncle's speedy recovery may God heal him soon 🥺😭🙏@ips_nupurprasad don't think of us but at least think of this 74 years old father at least not for our but his sake do it 🙏 — S@¥m@||Justice For Sushant|| (@Its_Sayma) December 19, 2020

Get well soon Uncle. We all have to fight together for our Sushant Singh Rajput.#IndiaRoars4SSR — ☘️🦋||Jaya||🦋☘️ (@j_m_ssr) December 19, 2020

Tomorrow make ht for prayers for uncle ji if possible 🙏 — Aaditya__44🌈💫 🇮🇳 (@Botwithhumour) December 19, 2020

For the unversed, the actor was found dead at his Mumbai apartment on June 14 this year. December 14 marked six months since his death. The case was earlier reported suicide but later it got transferred from the Mumbai Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation. Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau were also involved and brought various angles in light including the Bollywood drug probe. No official statement has been given by the central agencies yet.

Meanwhile, Sushant-starrer "Chhichhore" has been included as part of three mainstream films at the 51st International Film Festival of India (IFFI), to be held from January 16 to 24. This was announced by Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday.

The mainstream films were selected by an internal committee of Directorate of Film Festivals (DFF) based on the recommendations of Film Federation of India (FFI) and Producer's Guild.

The nine-day gala, which was previously scheduled to take place in Goa from November 20 to 28, was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. It will now be held from January 16 to January 24.