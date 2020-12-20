Sunday, December 20, 2020
     
Picture of Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh from the hospital goes viral, fans pray for speedy recovery

A picture of late Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh in a hospital bed is going viral on the internet. The old man, as per reports was hospitalized due to heart issues in Faridabad, Haryana. The picture however, shows him smiling while his daughters stand next to him. The photo was originally shared by Twitter user @soumyadipta.

December 20, 2020
The death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was definitely the saddest highlight of the year 2020. And now that the year is coming to an end another worrying news of his father is doing rounds. A picture of the late actor's father KK Singh in a hospital bed is going viral on the internet. The old man, as per reports was hospitalized due to heart issues in Faridabad, Haryana. The picture however, shows him smiling while his daughters stand next to him. The photo was originally shared by Twitter user @soumyadipta with caption reading, "Sushant's father is the main complainant in the FIR registered in Patna, the document on which the CBI inquest is based.

He is now having heart issues and hospitalised. The stress is taking its toll. CBI should soon declare their conclusion for the sake of this elderly gentleman." Soon it was shared by a lot of his fan club accounts. Have a look:

DISCLAIMER- The picture was shared online and IndiaTV does not vouch for its authenticity.

As soon as the fans came to know about the same, they starte pouring in get well soon wishes and prayed for his speedy recovery. Check out:

For the unversed, the actor was found dead at his Mumbai apartment on June 14 this year. December 14 marked six months since his death. The case was earlier reported suicide but later it got transferred from the Mumbai Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation. Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau were also involved and brought various angles in light including the Bollywood drug probe. No official statement has been given by the central agencies yet.

Meanwhile, Sushant-starrer "Chhichhore" has been included as part of three mainstream films at the 51st International Film Festival of India (IFFI), to be held from January 16 to 24. This was announced by Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday.

The mainstream films were selected by an internal committee of Directorate of Film Festivals (DFF) based on the recommendations of Film Federation of India (FFI) and Producer's Guild.

The nine-day gala, which was previously scheduled to take place in Goa from November 20 to 28, was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. It will now be held from January 16 to January 24.

 

