Peaky Blinders Season 6 confirms Netflix release date

The sixth season of 'Peaky Blinders', an epic centred on a gangster family of Irish-Romani origin set in Birmingham, England, starting in 1919, will be released on streaming giant Netflix. The show, which stars Cillian Murphy, will hit the streamer on June 10. Season 6 is also set to be the final season of the hit series, although a film adaptation is in the works. It is set to go into production in 2023, reports variety.com.

The latest season of the show will air without one crucial character, however: Aunt Polly, who was played by Helen McRory. McRory tragically died of cancer last April.

"I think this is the culmination of the series that hopefully improves upon the last season and makes the most recent one the richest and deepest one that we possibly can, partially because of all of the pandemic shit happening in the world and, of course, the really sad loss of (Helen) McCrory," Murphy, who also co-produced seasons 5 and 6, told 'Variety'.

"I think we are determined to make this a special series and we have been extra committed to working hard. I think the fans will be pleased!"

"I think the whole series is really in tribute to her and to honour her," Murphy continued.

"Her presence and her character's presence are very much still felt in the series, and it is very much part of Tommy's journey in the season. It'll be different without her, you know. It simply won't be the same."

"I've spoken about how phenomenal she was as an actress and as a person and it is an enormous loss to the whole acting community and not just for our show.A My thoughts are always with [husband] Damian (Lewis) and her kids. I just hope that the show will live up to her memory and our memory of her.