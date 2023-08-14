Pawan Kalyan rescues police officer trapped in crushing crowd, video viral | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Pawan Kalyan rescues police officer trapped in crushing crowd

Telugu star Pawan Kalyan, who recently won hearts with his film BRO, was seen saving a police officer from a crushing crowd and won hearts yet again. A video is doing rounds on the internet wherein the actor-politician can be seen greeted by a massive fan's crowd.

The video was shared on Twitter, now X, by trade expert Manonbala Vijayabalan. In the video, Pawan Kalyan can be seen surrounded by police officers and security as he gets out of his car. The crowd, however, gets out of control and a police officer gets trapped. Kalyan picks the cop and made sure he was fine.

After the video went viral, social media users reacted to it and hailed the star for his noble deed. One user wrote, "Big Big salute Anna." Another user wrote, "Lifting cops is his primary goal." Yet another user wrote, "Not even a single handle in Telugu has posted this."

Recently, Pawan Kalyan hit headlines after he responded to the reports of the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) issuing new guidelines to the Tamil film industry. According to these alleged new guidelines only Tamil artists can be employed in Tamil films. Reacting to the same, Kalyan, during a promotional event, asked the Tamil film industry to be inclusive. He said the Telugu industry is successful because it encourages talents from other regions like Urvashi Rautela from North, Sujith Vaassudev from Malayalam, and likewise.

Pawan Kalyan was last seen in BRO opposite Sai Dharam Tej. Directed by Vinodhaya Sitham, the film also stars Priya Prakash Warrier and Ketika Sharma in key roles. The story follows an MNS employee Mark who dies in an accident and is struck by Time, played by Pawan Kalyan. Time gives him the opportunity to make things better in his afterlife.

