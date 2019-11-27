Parvathy bashes Arjun Reddy infront of Vijay Devarakonda, says it glorifies violence against women

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Parvathy bashes Arjun Reddy infront of Vijay Devarakonda

Malayalam actor Parvathy, best known to Bollywood buffs as Irrfan Khan's co-star in Qarib Qarib Singlle, feels the Shahid Kapoor-starrer Kabir Singh and its Telugu original Arjun Reddy glorify violence against women while the recent Hollywood blockbuster Joker does not. Parvathy was speaking at an actors' roundtable where Arjun Reddy actor Vijay Deverakonda was also present. When asked about the things they keep in mind when choosing films, Parvathy claimed that she takes care of what message the film is sending out.

She said, “If I have to like the film, then it will definitely not have that. There is a very fine line, reflecting what’s there in society, showing what misogyny is and glorifying it. It is entirely up to the writer and director to how they glorify it. So when a man is being misogynistic, is being abusive, and you show it in a way that incites applause from the audience, then it is glorification. At the same time, you make the audience think whether he has done the right thing or not, then there you are collaborating with the audience, then there is cinema, then there is a dialogue. The other one is just like spoon-feeding you, and saying that this is okay.”

Other than Parvathy and Vijay, the chat show was attended by Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Deepika Padukone, Vijaya Sethupathi and Manoj Bajpayee. While they all had different opinions about what should be the message of the film, Parvathy stated that she particularly found Arjun Reddy problematic.

"Arjun Reddy or Kabir Singh, both had the visual grammar of glorification, 'Joker' did not. At no point did I feel at the character Joaquin (Phoenix) played (and think ) 'Arre yaar, I totally agree with you. You must kill everyone'," said Parvathy.

The actress also revealed her desire to play sadistic characters but ensure that the character does not influence the people in the wrong way.

