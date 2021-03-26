Image Source : PARINEETI CHOPRA Parineeti Chopra mirrors Saina Nehwal as she steps into the shoes of ace badminton player

Saina movie featuring Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra hit the theaters on March 26. Based on the life of the ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, the film talks about her journey, her achievements and the hardships she faced. Directed by Amole Gupte, the film has been one of the most talked-about films since its announcement. Parineeti, who essays Saina Nehwal in the biopic, admits being apprehensive about how people will react to her in the role. She said 'a biopic' about a person who is still playing and known as the crazy tigress on the court is something the actress was looking for.

"I was looking for a challenge. The kind of films I was doing, they were more or less extensions of me, or perhaps what writers and directors thought of me. They were writing roles that were similar and I was choosing films that were similar. When this movie, Saina, came into my life, I was exactly looking for a film like this," said Parineeti.

The trailer of Saina and Parineeti's look has managed to impress the masses to a great extent and has intrigued the viewers for the film. However, pictures shared by Parineeti shows how she has almost nailed playing Saina. She looks like Saina's mirror image. Not just this, even the songs have captured the attention of the audience which is why a power-packed performance is expected at the box office.

Take a look:

Earlier, Shraddha Kapoor was supposed to play the lead role and had even started training but due to health reasons, she had to opt-out. Soon after, actress Parineeti came on board.

Written and directed by Amole Gupte, Saina is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Sujay Jayraj, and Rajesh Shah.