  5. Paresh Rawal says comedians are at risk, names Chris Rock, Ukrainian Prez Zelensky's cases in point

Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal has weighed in on comedians around the world. He thinks they are not safe anywhere. And to validate his point, he names Chris Rock, Ukrainian Prez Zelensky. Here's how netizens reacted to his post.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written by: India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: March 29, 2022 16:51 IST
Paresh Rawal on Chris Rock, Zelensky
Image Source : INSTA/PARESHRAWAL1955,ZELENSKIY_OFFICIAL

Paresh Rawal on Chris Rock, Zelensky

Paresh Rawal thinks comedians are at risk. To validate his point, he named comedians Chris Rock and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in a Twitter post. Rawal's post comes after the controversial Oscar night, where actor Will Smith slapped Chris Rock across his face after he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith's bald head.

"Comedians are in Danger everywhere , be it Chris or Zelensky," Rawal wrote on his verified Twitter account. what followed was a series of hilarious reactions from fans. "Congratulations @kunalkamra88  someone spoke up for you," wrote a user, while another said, "But some comedians are sweet like you sir." Several others wrote names of different political leaders on the former member of the Lok Sabha's social media post.

The altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock happened when Rock took the stage to present the best documentary award and made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith being in a sequel to 'G.I. Jane'. Pinkett Smith has been open about the fact that she has alopecia, which causes hair loss. Smith then ran on stage, slapping Rock and quickly returning to his seat. "Keep my wife's name out of your f******* mouth!" Smith yelled twice he was seated.

The moment stunned viewers, who took to social media as it wasn't immediately clear whether the altercation was a skit or not. Just a few moments later, Smith won the Oscar for best actor for his performance in "King Richard." In his speech, he apologised to the Academy and his fellow nominees, but did not address Rock. Later, he apologised to Rock with a public apology.

Talking about Ukrainian president Zelensky, Ukraine and Russia have been at war for weeks now. Delegations from Ukraine and Russia have arrived in the Turkish city of Istanbul to begin a new round of peace talks from Tuesday aimed at ending the ongoing war. The in-person talks slated to begin at 10.30 a.m. (local time, about 1 p.m. IST), will be hosted by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Dolmabahce Presidential Working Office in Istanbul's Besiktas district, reports Xinhua news agency.

