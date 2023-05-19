Palak Tiwari reacts to 'nepo kid' label, says 'I am not getting any active work'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PALAKTIWARI Palak Tiwari reacts to 'nepo kid' label

Palak Tiwari, who made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's film "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan," is currently grabbing all the spotlight. Her debut role garnered her a lot of praise. Palak holds her mother, Shweta Tiwari, in high regard, acknowledging her inspirational journey. With the ongoing discourse surrounding nepotism, Palak has now addressed the "nepo kid" label, sharing her perspective on the matter.

In a recent chat with Curly Tales, the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress was asked about her thoughts on nepotism. She said, "My mom (Shweta Tiwari) is an actor, yes. Do I acknowledge my privilege from that? Of course, I do. I am a lot more recognized than I would be as a person, at my stage in my lives, had I not been my mom's daughter. I do get that. I am not getting any active work because of my mom."

Palak further went on to say, "I would say yes, I am a nepo, but at the same time, I am not really a nepo, I am somewhere in the middle. I am a hybrid is what I like to call myself."

Shweta Tiwari's daughter was further quizzed about her upcoming projects, she said, "The Virgin Tree with Sunny Singh, Sanjay Sir, and Mouni Roy. I am really looking forward to that. Also, I have done a remake of a south film, whose name has not been announced, so I'm going to let that be. It's a remake of a south film in Hindi."

For the unversed, she is quite active on social media and has massive popularity. She ventured into showbiz with the music video "Bijlee Bijlee," featuring Harrdy Sandhu. She garnered substantial fame and recognition through the song.

Also read: The Kerala Story Box Office Collection Day 14: Adah Sharma's film is NOT slowing down; beats KBKJ

Also read: Cannes 2023: Mrunal Thakur OWNS the red carpet in dreamy white outfit

Latest Entertainment News