Cannes 2023: Mrunal Thakur OWNS the red carpet in dreamy white outfit

Mrunal Thakur looks like a vision in white as she makes her red carpet appearance at Cannes 2023.

India TV Entertainment Desk Edited By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Updated on: May 19, 2023 10:35 IST
Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur made her grand debut at the esteemed 76th Cannes Film Festival in the French Riviera earlier this week. She has been flawlessly showcasing one stunning look after another, leaving fans eagerly anticipating her red carpet appearance. Last night, the much-awaited moment arrived as she made her spectacular debut on the red carpet, looking absolutely enchanting and proving that the anticipation was well worth it.

For the red carpet event, the actress elegantly wore a structured white gown adorned with cutouts and a flowing train. Adding a touch of glamour to her ensemble, she accessorised with large, sparkling earrings. It is noteworthy that Mrunal is representing the renowned vodka brand, Grey Goose, at the festival.

Ahead of her Cannes debut, Mrunal Thakur said, "I am thrilled to be attending the Cannes Film Festival for the first time. I am looking forward to interacting with global filmmakers, exploring new opportunities, and showcasing the talent that Indian cinema has to offer."

Recently, the actress wore a fashionable beige dress with a hooded ensemble and high heels. The hood couture is by Anamika Khanna where she finished her look with earrings from Diosa and shoes from Christian Louboutin.

Earlier, the actress looked stunning in a sheer black swimsuit combined with a sequin jacket. Her Cannes looks have been garnering a lot of praise on the internet and fans have been approving of all her looks.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was last seen in Gumraah alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. The movie was released on April 7, 2023. It is the official Hindi remake of the Tamil-hit Thadam. Next, the actress will star in Pippa opposite Ishaan Khatter. The release date has been halted for now and an official announcement from the makers is awaited. Besides this, she also has Pooja Meri Jaan, Nani30, and Lust Stories 2 in her pipeline. 

