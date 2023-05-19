Virat Kohli to transform into Venom in Spider-Man Hindi? Shubman Gill drops big reveal

Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/VIRATKOHLI, SHUBMANGILL Virat Kohli to transform into Venom in Spider-Man?

Shubman Gill, known for his cricketing prowess, showcased his versatility by lending his voice to the Hindi and Punjabi versions of the upcoming film "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" as Pavitr Prabhakar. Recently, he attended the trailer launch event in Mumbai, donning a super cool outfit. All eyes were on him as he struck a Spider-Man pose, captivating everyone's attention. During the trailer launch, the cricketer engaged in an intriguing Q&A session, answering a series of fascinating questions.

During the media interaction, the cricketer was asked about his ideal choices for dubbing the characters of Spider-Man and Venom, if there is an opportunity. Without any delay, he expressed his desire to have Virat Kohli voice Venom, while suggesting his cricketing colleague Ishan Kishan for the role of Spider-Man.

He was further quizzed about his challenges while dubbing the superhero character. He responded, "It is was very exciting. Punjabi was little more fun. Hindi was a great experience. I have not done dubbing before. It was more difficult than I expected. That is what made me more excited. I'm sure you all will like it."

The cricketer also shared the influence of Spider-Man on him. Gill said, "Spider-Man is most loving superhero in India. In every corner of India we have one Spider-Man fan. We are giving fans an opportunity to watch the film in the language of their choice. Another major reason is Pavitr Prabhakar, which is an historical moment."

Gill was asked if he has any plans for acting. He replied, "I'm fascinated with the idea of acting, the skills to show your emotions. To show the side which you are not that fascinates me a lot."

Shubman Gill also shared his excitement about the film. "Very excited my whole family is going to watch. I would love to go wearing Spiderman costume and watch the film," he stated.

