Bigg Boss fame Ajaz khan gets bail after 2 years in drug case, wife Aisha says 'we have missed..'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AJAZ KHAN Bigg Boss fame Ajaz khan gets bail after 2 years

Ajaz Khan, known for his participation in Bigg Boss 7, was apprehended at the Mumbai airport by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in 2021 regarding a drug-related matter. Following a two-year imprisonment, Ajaz was recently granted bail. His wife is eagerly anticipating their reunion with great enthusiasm.

Ajaz's wife noted in a statement that it is a happy day for the family and that they have missed him dearly. Aisha Khan says, "It is a happy moment for us and we can’t wait to see him at home with us. We have missed him immensely in all these years."

Bigg Boss 7 fame will finally be able to return home after spending two years in prison. He has been granted bail. He will be released from the Arthur Road jail around 6.40 p.m. today, May 19.

In 2021, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducted a raid at Ajaz Khan's residence and discovered drugs. Subsequently, upon his arrival from Jaipur, Khan was apprehended by the NCB at the airport. An NCB official told ANI, "4.5 grams of Alprozol tablets were recovered by chance during his house search but he has been mainly arrested for his association with the Batata Gang."

For the unversed, the actor was born in Ahmedabad. He has starred in movies such as Rakta Charitra, Lakeer ka Fakeer, Dookudu, Naayak, and Allah Ke Banday and acted in several television serials including Rahe Tera Aashirwaad and Kahaani Hamaaray Mahaabhaarat Ki. In 2013, Ajaz participated in the Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 7 and he made headlines due to his stint on the show. He also appeared on the TV show Comedy Nights with Kapil.

Also read: Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya ready to welcome their first child; actress flaunts her baby bump

Also read: Salman Khan gets injured on the sets of Tiger 3; suffers shoulder injury | See photo

Latest Entertainment News