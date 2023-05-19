Friday, May 19, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Bigg Boss fame Ajaz khan gets bail after 2 years in drug case, wife Aisha says 'we have missed..'

Bigg Boss fame Ajaz khan gets bail after 2 years in drug case, wife Aisha says 'we have missed..'

Ajaz Khan was detained in a drug case in 2021. The actor was granted bail after serving two years in prison.

India TV Entertainment Desk Edited By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Updated on: May 19, 2023 8:39 IST
Bigg Boss fame Ajaz khan gets bail after 2 years
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AJAZ KHAN Bigg Boss fame Ajaz khan gets bail after 2 years

Ajaz Khan, known for his participation in Bigg Boss 7, was apprehended at the Mumbai airport by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in 2021 regarding a drug-related matter. Following a two-year imprisonment, Ajaz was recently granted bail. His wife is eagerly anticipating their reunion with great enthusiasm.

Ajaz's wife noted in a statement that it is a happy day for the family and that they have missed him dearly. Aisha Khan says, "It is a happy moment for us and we can’t wait to see him at home with us. We have missed him immensely in all these years."

Bigg Boss 7 fame will finally be able to return home after spending two years in prison. He has been granted bail. He will be released from the Arthur Road jail around 6.40 p.m. today, May 19.

In 2021, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducted a raid at Ajaz Khan's residence and discovered drugs. Subsequently, upon his arrival from Jaipur, Khan was apprehended by the NCB at the airport. An NCB official told ANI, "4.5 grams of Alprozol tablets were recovered by chance during his house search but he has been mainly arrested for his association with the Batata Gang." 

For the unversed, the actor was born in Ahmedabad. He has starred in movies such as Rakta Charitra, Lakeer ka Fakeer, Dookudu, Naayak, and Allah Ke Banday and acted in several television serials including Rahe Tera Aashirwaad and Kahaani Hamaaray Mahaabhaarat Ki. In 2013, Ajaz participated in the Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 7 and he made headlines due to his stint on the show. He also appeared on the TV show Comedy Nights with Kapil.

Related Stories
NCB arrests Bigg Boss fame Ajaz Khan after eight hours of interrogation

NCB arrests Bigg Boss fame Ajaz Khan after eight hours of interrogation

Its Eijaz Khan NOT 'Ajaz Khan', frustrated actor spells out name on Twitter

Its Eijaz Khan NOT 'Ajaz Khan', frustrated actor spells out name on Twitter

Ajaz Khan, arrested in drug case, tests positive for COVID-19

Ajaz Khan, arrested in drug case, tests positive for COVID-19

Ajaz Khan Drug Case: Mumbai Court denies bail to ex-Bigg Boss contestant

Ajaz Khan Drug Case: Mumbai Court denies bail to ex-Bigg Boss contestant

Also read: Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya ready to welcome their first child; actress flaunts her baby bump

Also read: Salman Khan gets injured on the sets of Tiger 3; suffers shoulder injury | See photo

Latest Entertainment News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Celebrities Section

Top News

Related Celebrities News

Latest News