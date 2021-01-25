Image Source : FILE IMAGE/INSTAGRAM/FANPAGES Padmaavat turns 3: After Deepika, Ranveer Singh & Sanjay Leela Bhansali look back and share unseen footages

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh explored the dark side through the role of Alauddin Khilji in the 2018 Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Padmaavat and says it was an unforgettable experience. Not just him but the director shared never-seen footage of his 2018 magnum opus on the social media page of his production house. On Monday, which marked the third anniversary of the film's release, Ranveer shared a special Instagram video from the making of the film, and his speech on the final day of the shoot.

"My tryst with the dark side. An unforgettable experience. Thank you Sanjay Sir for making me a part of this spectacular vision. #Khilji #3YearsOfPadmaavat," he wrote along with the video. The behind the scenes video shows glimpses of Ranveer filming various scenes as Khilji. He is seen rehearsing for one of his speeches in a black tee, and in one instance he is seen in full getup, wearing shades, as he stands in front of Shahid Kapoor who, too, is in costume.

He is also seen giving a speech on the last day of his shoot.

While the filmmaker doesn't have a social media account, the videos on his production house' Instagram page showed actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone talking about the one-year-long journey that they, along with the cast, took during the making of the film. In the video, the filmmaker is seen directing the actors and the production unit. Deepika says in the video: "I never thought I will ever be a Sanjay Leela Bhansali actress and now I have worked with him in not one but three film." Ranveer, while addressing the production team says: "You will always be able to proudly say that you were part of Padmaavat's making."

The film was released in 2018 after much resistance from certain political wings. It went on to receive success at box office despite multiple bans across the country. The film is based on 16th century poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi's Padmavat.

Bhansali is gearing up with his next production, Gangubai Kathiawadi, which stars Alia Bhatt .