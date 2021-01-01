'On to next one without you': Irrfan Khan's son Babil remembers father on New Year

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@BABIL.I.K Irrfan Khan's son Babil remembers father on New Year

Remembering his late father and actor Irrfan Khan on New Year, Babil Khan on Friday shared two pictures that capture the father-son bond. Taking to Instagram, Babil shared two throwback candid pictures featuring him with his late father. The first picture is a monochromatic picture that shows the duo lying exhausted in the bed. Whereas, the second picture is an all-smiles picture that captures a precious moment between Irrfan and his son as they both grace the snap with their radiant smiles.

In the caption, Babil wrote, "On to the next one without you, still with your compassion. Public ko Happy new year!"

Also, Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar on Thursday said it was difficult to call the year gone by the "worst" as the actor was still by her side on last New Year's eve. Khan, 54, lost his two year-long battle with a rare form of cancer on April 29. Sikdar, who was Khan's fellow graduate at the National School of Drama, said she is struggling to welcome the new year without his presence.

"It's so difficult to wish 2020 as the worst year as you were still there.

"Last year this day next to me, gardening, busy building birds house how can I say goodbye to 2020!! Irrfan I have no idea how to welcome 2021!!" she wrote on Facebook alongside a few pictures with the late star.

Earlier, Babil also shared about a father and late actor Irrfan Khan's last film titled 'The Song of The Scorpions' which is set to be released in 2021.

Irrfan Khan, one of India's most versatile and loved actors, left an indelible mark on both Indian and international cinema with his performances in films like "Maqbool", "The Lunchbox", "Paan Singh Tomar" and "The Namesake".

(With ANI inputs)