On Menstrual Hygiene Day, Mandira Bedi, Neha Dhupia spread awareness on safe periods

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MANDIRA BEDI, NEHA DHUPIA Mandira Bedi, Neha Dhupia

Menstrual Hygiene Day is marked on May 28 every year. There's an interesting theory about the date. Did you know that 28 stands for the average length of a menstrual cycle, whereas 5 marks the average number of days of menstruation, hence the day is May 28. It is observed across globe to mark the importance of menstrual hygiene, break the stigma around periods, raise awareness and change the negative mindsets, which prevent girls and women from having a safe period.

Bollywood actresses Neha Dhupia and Mandira Bedi took to Instagram to share awareness videos on the day. In order to undo the stigma and negative connotations around a period, Menstrual Hygiene Day brings about an acceptance, thus encouraging young girls and women to embrace their period hygienically.

Sharing a lengthy note, Neha wrote, "Even today taboos and stigma around periods hold many young girls and women back from achieving their true potential. Being a mother, I feel that nothing should come in the way of young girls achieving their full potential. This Menstrual Hygiene Day, lets talk about periods openly and help women and girls most in need get through these trying times," adding, "As many of them lost access to hygienic sanitary solutions due to the pandemic, @WhisperIndia and I came together to donate sanitary napkins to @Sestaorgindia in remote Guwahati. I believe every women and girl deserves a safe and healthy period. I am also happy to know that people across the country are supporting @Whisperindia’s #KeepGirlsInschool movement, empowering girls with period education and protection! We are #StrongerTogether."

"This #MensturalHygieneDay let’s come together and help women and girls most in need. We all deserve a safe period, thank you @whisperindia and #MKSSS for making this possible for the girls and women in Pune," Mandira captioned the video.

Menstrual hygiene is absolutely necessary. If not taken proper care of, it may lead to infections such as that of the reproductive tract, urinary tract, Hepatitis B and in serious cases it can cause cancer too.

with IANS inputs