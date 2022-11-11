Om Shanti Om to Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan admires Deepika Padukone's journey to excellence | PIC

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/T-SERIES Shah Rukh Khan admires Deepika Padukone's journey

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are one of the most loved on-screen couples in Bollywood. The couple has starred together in three films, Om Shanti Om, Happy New Year, and Chennai Express. As Deepika Padukone marked 15 years in Hindi cinema with Om Shanti Om, her maiden co-star Shah Rukh Khan penned a heartfelt note for the actress, celebrating her excellence, perseverance, and amazing performances.

Shah Rukh took to his Instagram account, where he shared glimpses from the films he and Deepika have done together, which include Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express and Happy New Year, to fans' surprise, he also shared a glimpse from their upcoming film Pathaan. In all the pictures, the common thing was that both were seen gazing at each other affectionately. Along with the picture, he wrote note, that read, "To 15 fabulous years of excellence… perseverance…amazing performances with you and the warm hugs!! Here’s looking at you…Looking at you. and looking at you…and still looking at you… @deepikapadukone."

For the unversed, Deepika made her debut with the 2007 release Om Shanti Om, which was directed by Farah Khah. The actress played dual roles opposite Shah Rukh Khan. The film went on to become a highest grossing Hindi film of 2007 and it also became the highest-grossing Hindi film ever at the time of its release. After that, she was then seen in films such as Bachna Ae Haseeno, Housefull, Aarakshan, Desi Boyz, Cocktail, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela', Happy New Year, Piku, 'Bajirao Mastani, Tamasha, Padmaavat, and Chhapaak. Her first project in Hollywood was the action film 'XXX: Return of Xander Cage' in 2017. She was last seen on screen in '83'.

Now, the iconic couple, King Khan and Deepika are slated to set the screens on fire once again in the upcoming film 'Pathaan', a story of an Indian spy who can get into any system or circle given his stealth and chameleon-like abilities to merge with the world that he resides in.The film marks SRK's comeback on the big screen after a hiatus of over four years for the actor. He was last seen in the 2018 movie 'Zero' which tanked badly at the box office.

Speaking about Pathaan, the action thriller is helmed by Siddharth Anand. The film is produced by Aditya Chopra and Alexander Dostal. It will hit theatres on January 25, 2023.

