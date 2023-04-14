'Mera naam Nisa hai': Shouts Nysa Devgan after paps pronounce her name wrong, video goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Nysa Devgan

After having a gala time with her buddy Orhan Awatramani and friends in Rajasthan, Nysa Devgan was spotted in Mumbai last evening. She along with Orry was seen outside a restaurant in Bandra. She is one of those Bollywood star kids whose name is often confused by many. She is often called 'Nayasa, Nyasa, Nisha' by paps, Now, she has finally reacted to the wrong pronunciation of her name by the paparazzi.

For the outing, Nysa was seen dressed in a casual knotted top and high-rise jeans. She kept her hair loose and was all smiles when she got papped with Orry. With paps shouting her name, Ajay and Kajol's daughter before getting into the car, shouts, 'Mera naam Nisa hai.' Watch the video:

Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa was spotted with Orry, Mouni Roy and choreographer Tushar Kalia at the restaurant in Bandra. While Mouni dazzled in her short black dress, Tushar was seen wearing an oversised shirt and ripped jeans.

The star kid is often spotted partying with her friends and at Bollywood get-togethers. From her rumoured boyfriends to her fashion statements and her videos at parties, Nysa always manages to turn heads. Nysa is the eldest daughter of Ajay and Kajol. She also has a brother named Yug Devgan. She is currently pursuing her higher education in Switzerland after wrapping up school at Singapore's Glion Institute of Higher Education.

Recently, Nysa along with her mother Kajol attended the inauguration of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). Kajol even gave a glimpse of the behind-the-scene moment from the photoshoot.

While Nysa has not yet decided whether she wants to join the industry in future or not, earlier, in an interview with Film Companion, Ajay Devgn revealed Nysa has no plans to venture into Bollywood. He said, "I don't know if she wants to come into this line. To this moment she has shown disinterest. Anything can change anytime with children. She is abroad. She is studying right now." For the unversed, Nysa is currently studying International Hospitality at Glion Institute of Higher Education in Switzerland.

