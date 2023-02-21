Nysa Devgan in ethnic with bindi wins heart; attends event with underprivileged students. Fans react

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Nysa Devgan

Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan recently attended an event in rural Ahmednagar, which took place under an initiative launched by Ajay's NY Foundations for underprivileged school students of Virgaon. Pictures of Nysa from the event surfaced on social media. For the unversed, Ajay Devgn has been spreading various initiatives in rural areas. His daughter Nysa is also seen working closely in rural regions with full enthusiasm, encouraging children for education.

Unlike the usual paparazzi photos, where she is seen out and about partying with friends, Nysa was dressed in a full ethnic outfit. She opted for a yellow salwar suit and a bindi. In a photo, she appeared excited and cheerful while interacting with students at the event. In another photo, Nysa sported a big smile, while posing with women and men dressed in traditional Maharashtrian outfits.

Reacting to Nysa's recent pictures, a Twitter user said, "I think Nysa will become a huge star one day." Another added, “Ajay sir aaj bahut proud feel kiye honge (Ajay sir must be proud of her today)."

Meanwhile, Nysa is the eldest daughter of Ajay and Kajol. She also has a brother named Yug Devgan. She is currently pursuing her higher education in Switzerland after wrapping up school at Singapore's Glion Institute of Higher Education.

While Nysa has not yet decided whether she wants to join the industry in future or not, earlier, in an interview with Film Companion, Ajay Devgn revealed Nysa has no plans to venture into Bollywood. He said, "I don't know if she wants to come into this line. To this moment she has shown disinterest. Anything can change anytime with children. She is abroad. She is studying right now." For the unversed, Nysa is currently studying International Hospitality at Glion Institute of Higher Education in Switzerland.

