Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor win big at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival; Rekha, Rishab Shetty attend

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Rishab Shetty, Varun Dhawan at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor swept the Dadasaheb Phalke International film festival awards 2023, held at a five-star hotel in Mumbai. The new mommy was named Best Actress for playing the titular character in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi last year. On the other hand, Ranbir bagged the Best Actor as Shiva for the film Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva. But he was not in the city to pick his trophy. Alia received the award on his behalf.

Alia met veteran actress Rekha at the event. Rekha also received a special award for her 'Outstanding Contribution In The Film Industry'. The actress was dressed in a white saree, while Rekha wore a golden saree and her hair was tied up in her signature bun with a gajra on top. As the two posed for the paparazzi, Rekha planted a kiss on Alia's cheek. Alia was clicked with gajras in her hand.

Other actors like Ronit Roy with Shreyas Talpade, directors Pushkar Gayatri, 'Kantara' actor Rishab Shetty were also spotted. Varun Dhawan also arrived and posed with Anupam Kher, who won Most Versatile Actor for The Kashmir Files.

Anupam Kher posted a long note saying, "Thank you #DadaSahebPhalkeInternationalFilmFestival for honouring me with the #MostVersatileActor of the year award for #TheKashmirFiles #Kartikeya2 & #Uunchai. I dedicate this award to my audiences who have loved me for the last 38 years. I will continue to dream and work hard. Also proud that #TheKashmirFiles got the #BestFilmAward. Jai Ho!"

Here is the complete list of the winners:

Best Film: The Kashmir Files

Best Director: R Balki for Chup: Revenge of The Artist

Best Actor: Ranbir Kapoor for Brahmastra: Part 1

Best Actress: Alia Bhatt for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Most Promising Actor: Rishab Shetty for Kantara

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023 for Outstanding Contribution In The Film Industry: Rekha

Best Web Series: Rudra: The Edge of Darkness

Critics Best Actor: Varun Dhawan for Bhediya

Film of The Year: RRR

Television Series of The Year: Anupamaa

Most Versatile Actor Of The Year: Anupam Kher for The Kashmir Files

Best Actor In A Television Series: Zain Imam for Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawaan

Best Male Singer: Sachet Tandon for Maiyya Mainu

Best Female Singer: Neeti Mohan for Meri Jaan

Best Cinematographer: PS Vinod for Vikram Vedha

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023 for Outstanding Contribution In The Music Industry: Hariharan

Latest Entertainment News