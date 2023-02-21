Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor win big at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival; Rekha, Rishab Shetty attend

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor swept the Dadasaheb Phalke International film festival awards 2023, held at a five-star hotel in Mumbai. The new mommy was named Best Actress for playing the titular character in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi last year. On the other hand, Ranbir bagged the Best Actor as Shiva for the film Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva. But he was not in the city to pick his trophy. Alia received the award on his behalf.
Alia met veteran actress Rekha at the event. Rekha also received a special award for her 'Outstanding Contribution In The Film Industry'. The actress was dressed in a white saree, while Rekha wore a golden saree and her hair was tied up in her signature bun with a gajra on top. As the two posed for the paparazzi, Rekha planted a kiss on Alia's cheek. Alia was clicked with gajras in her hand.
Other actors like Ronit Roy with Shreyas Talpade, directors Pushkar Gayatri, 'Kantara' actor Rishab Shetty were also spotted. Varun Dhawan also arrived and posed with Anupam Kher, who won Most Versatile Actor for The Kashmir Files.
Anupam Kher posted a long note saying, "Thank you #DadaSahebPhalkeInternationalFilmFestival for honouring me with the #MostVersatileActor of the year award for #TheKashmirFiles #Kartikeya2 & #Uunchai. I dedicate this award to my audiences who have loved me for the last 38 years. I will continue to dream and work hard. Also proud that #TheKashmirFiles got the #BestFilmAward. Jai Ho!"
Here is the complete list of the winners:
- Best Film: The Kashmir Files
- Best Director: R Balki for Chup: Revenge of The Artist
- Best Actor: Ranbir Kapoor for Brahmastra: Part 1
- Best Actress: Alia Bhatt for Gangubai Kathiawadi
- Most Promising Actor: Rishab Shetty for Kantara
- Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023 for Outstanding Contribution In The Film Industry: Rekha
- Best Web Series: Rudra: The Edge of Darkness
- Critics Best Actor: Varun Dhawan for Bhediya
- Film of The Year: RRR
- Television Series of The Year: Anupamaa
- Most Versatile Actor Of The Year: Anupam Kher for The Kashmir Files
- Best Actor In A Television Series: Zain Imam for Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawaan
- Best Male Singer: Sachet Tandon for Maiyya Mainu
- Best Female Singer: Neeti Mohan for Meri Jaan
- Best Cinematographer: PS Vinod for Vikram Vedha
- Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023 for Outstanding Contribution In The Music Industry: Hariharan