Scuffle during singer Sonu Nigam's event in Mumbai's Chembur, one injured

A scuffle occurred with Playback singer Sonu Nigam during a concert in Mumbai's Chembur area on Monday evening, the police said. According to officials, the incident took place at a concert in the Chembur area of Mumbai when Sonu Nigam was coming down from the stage. It happened around 11 pm, a police official said. Both colleagues of Nigam were manhandled by the fans, leading to one of them received minor injuries.

According to ANI, a case has been registered under IPC sections 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) on the basis of Sonu Nigam's complaint.

"A scuffle occurred with singer Sonu Nigam during an event in Mumbai's Chembur area. Further information is being ascertained. No case has been filed yet," Police said. Officials said that the scuffle happened when a few people tried to take selfies with singer Sonu Nigam during event in Chembur. As a result, two men accompanying the singer fell down from the stage.

"During the incident in which one sustained minor injuries. No case filed yet, more info being gathered," the police said.

People with Sonu Nigam alleged that he was attacked by a local MLA's son, while others at the spot claimed that it was a commotion for selfie after the performance and not an attack. The exact situation is still not clear, sources told ANI. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi told ANI that local MLA's son tried to reach out to Sonu Nigam after his performance for a selfie, but Sonu Nigam's body guard stopped him not knowing his identity.

Following the incident, Singer Sonu Nigam reached Chembur police station, and officials were in the process to record his statement.

Sonu Nigam's statement

Recalling the incident, Sonu Nigam told the reporters, "After the concert, I was coming down from stage when a man held me. Then he pushed Hari & Rabbani who came to save me. Then I fell on steps."

"Rabbani (the injured one, who accompanied Sonu) could have died today if there were some iron rods lying down. He was pushed in such a way... you could see in the video...Even I was about to fall," he said. Sonu made it clear in his statement that he lodged the complaint to raise awareness among common people.

"I filed a complaint so that people should think about the consequences when they try to get a selfie or pictures forcefully, there was a commotion, dhakka mukki, arrogance....," he said.

