Nysa Devgan's 20th birthday celebration was all about family and love | Viral Video

Nysa Devgan turned 20 on Thursday. The star kid celebrated her big day with her family. A video has been going viral on the internet in which Nysa can be seen cutting a huge '20' numbered cake as her family members including Ajay Devgn, her grandmother, Kajol and others sing for her. In the video, Nysa can be seen as excited and happy.

Nysa Devgn's aunt Tanisha Mukerji shared the video on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Happy birthday my baby girl" along with a red heart and a hug emojis. Check out the video here.

Not just Tanisha, Ajay Devgn and Kajol also dropped adorable wishes for Nysa Devgan as she turned 20. Bholaa actor Ajay dropped a collage of cute photos with his daughter and wrote, "#FatherofMyPride Happy birthday baby."

Kajol also penned a heartfelt note along with their photos from NMACC. She said, "This is us and our story always. Love your sense of humour and ur mind and your oh so very sweet heart.. love you to bits baby girl and may you always smile laugh and snark with me forever!"

Nysa Devgan is frequently spotted in Mumbai partying with her friends. From her rumoured boyfriends to her fashion statements and her videos at parties, Nysa always manages to turn heads. Nysa is the eldest daughter of Ajay and Kajol. She also has a brother named Yug Devgan. She is currently pursuing her higher education in Switzerland after wrapping up school at Singapore's Glion Institute of Higher Education.

While Nysa has not yet decided whether she wants to join the industry in the future or not, earlier, in an interview with Film Companion, Ajay Devgn revealed Nysa has no plans to venture into Bollywood.

