Nita Ambani’s daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta’s baby shower photos are all about love | VIRAL

Nita Ambani's daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta's baby shower was celebrated.

Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani are expecting their second baby and the doting parents are enjoying every moment of their pregnancy. A few days back Mukesh Ambani, Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta, and her first son Prithvi Akash Ambani paid a visit to Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai. Shloka Mehta’s baby shower ceremony was hosted by the parents of Prithvi’s preschool friends. The ceremony was organized by Shloka and two other expecting mothers. In the pictures shared on social media, Shloka looked gorgeous in a pink ruffled dress and floral headband.

In one of the glimpses, we also noticed Shloka participating in a canvas painting competition. The soon-to-be mommy was seen dedicatedly devoting her time to the canvas and painting beautiful scenery. As she posed for a group picture, the scenery drawn by Shloka was visible and it depicted nature at its best.

It was during the grand opening of NMACC when Shloka Mehta was seen flaunting her baby bump for the first time. Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta arrived together and surprised fans with one of the best news of their lives. She looked regal in golden colored saree styled with a dupatta. For the NMACC gala night on the second day, Shloka looked gorgeous in a green-hued halter-neck top with knot-tying detailing on the back. Her top was in the form of a shawl, which was draped as a blouse by Dolly Jain. She teamed it with a chikankari skirt from Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla adorned with a golden border. She completed her look with stone-studded pearl headgear and opted for diamond earrings and a unique haathphool. In one of the pictures, Shloka was seen caressing her baby bump.

For the unversed, Shloka Mehta is the daughter of diamond merchant Russell Mehta. She was friends with Akash Ambani for years before tying the knot on 9th March 2019. The couple already have a baby boy named Prithvi.

