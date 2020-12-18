Nimrat Kaur returns to theatres after months to watch Tenet, terms the experience surreal

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NIMRAT KAUR Nimrat Kaur returns to theatres after months to watch Tenet

After 10 months, Bollywood actress Nimrat Kaur visited a movie theatre, for the first time since they reopened in October, amid the Covid-19 pandemic. She termed the experience surreal. Nimrat took to Twitter to describe 'How it was' as she watched Christopher Nolan’s Tenet on the big screen, all alone.

"Today, nearly after 10 months, I was in a movie theatre, all by myself, like a child in a private magic show, watching a mind-bending masterclass in science fiction by one of the world’s greatest ever. But for the first time ever,a story seemed lesser impossible than our reality, " Nimrat wrote as she shared photos of herself wearing a mask from the completely empty theatre.

Today, nearly after 10 months, I was in a movie theatre, all by myself, like a child in a private magic show, watching a mind-bending masterclass in science fiction by one of the world’s greatest ever. But for the first time ever,a story seemed lesser impossible than our reality. pic.twitter.com/rlQcxoYr8J — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) December 17, 2020

She added, "The surreality of this experience I hold very close to my heart,as I do the sheer resilience of the human spirit.Slowly yet surely, overcome it all we shall. As a recurring dialogue from #Tenet goes- “What’s happened has happened.” Long live the movies. And their ethereal magic."

The surreality of this experience I hold very close to my heart,as I do the sheer resilience of the human spirit.Slowly yet surely, overcome it all we shall. As a recurring dialogue from #Tenet goes- “What’s happened has happened.” Long live the movies. And their ethereal magic. — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) December 17, 2020

The actress posted a picture of Dimple Kapadia from Tenet's scene and continued, "Also a massive shout out to the ever mesmerising #DimpleKapadia ji for her astounding presence, lighting up that Nolan universe with her blazing eyes and grace. #MajorFanGirlMoments"

Also a massive shout out to the ever mesmerising #DimpleKapadia ji for her astounding presence, lighting up that Nolan universe with her blazing eyes and grace. #MajorFanGirlMoments pic.twitter.com/KZyZXIKtuK — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) December 17, 2020

Tenet features Dimple Kapadia in a supporting role as arms dealer Priya Singh. The film was released in India on December 4. It also features John David Washington in the lead alongside Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Kenneth Branagh, Aaron Taylor Johnson, Michael Caine and Clemence Poesy.

Meanwhile, Nimrat will next be seen in "Atrangi Re" alongside Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush.