Nikki Tamboli asks Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla about their family plans; see Shakti actress' witty reply

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RUBINA DILIAK Nikki Tamboli asks Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla about their family plans; see Shakti actress' reply

Bigg Boss 14 is long over but the housemates are not missing a chance to hang out with each other and recall their memories from the Bigg Boss house. Nikki Tamboli, Rubina Diliak and Abhinav Shukla became real good friends and they often spend time with each other. Recently, at the festival of Holi Rubina had a blast and the actress shared a few pictures from her celebration.

Taking to her Instagram, Rubina shared two pictures. In one she could be seen holding a baby in her arms and in the other her husband Abhinav Shukla holding a child. The post was bombarded with comments and fans wishes but what caught our attention was Nikki Tamboli's comment. She was all love for the little baby and wrote, " Awww such a cute little munchkin!!!" and added, "@rubinadilaik @ashukla09 when shall we expect yours."

Rubina came up with a witty reply as she wrote, "@nikki_tamboli this lil munchkin is @benafd and @chef_in_black_shorts ...... we expect spending some quality time with this one as of now."

Nikki Tamboli, Rubina and Abhinav are often seen spending time with each other. They had been sharing their pictures on social media platforms.

Check them out here:

While in the show, Nikki Tamboli was vouching for Rubina Dilaik to win among her and Rahul Vaidya. On her win, she said, "I am very happy. When I re-entered the house I did not expect that I would be in the top six because I thought my game was getting a little weak but I saw a sister in Rubina. I am happy that I reached the top three and after me if I saw a winner was only Rubina. I am more happy for her that she won."

Rubina Dilaik was the only contestant who completed a stay of almost five months in the Salman Khan-hosted show and lifted the winner's trophy home.