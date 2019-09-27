Nick Jonas groves to Varun Dhawan’s First Class song before hitting the stage with Jonas Brothers | Videos

Image Source : INSTAGRAM latest news nick jonas and priyanka shared videos on his Instagram story in which he can be seen enjoying Varun Dhawan’s song First Class from his last film Kalank along with his brothers Joe and Kevin

Priyanka Chopra’s American singer husband Nick Jonas has broken the internet on Friday as he shared a video of grooving to a Bollywood song. PeeCee has been claiming this for a long time that her husband is a true fan of Bollywood and loves listening to the desi beats before he hits the stage. Now, with his latest video, the singer has proved her right.

Nick Jonas shared videos on her Instagram story in which he can be seen enjoying Varun Dhawan’s song First Class from his last film Kalank along with his brothers Joe and Kevin. The singer can be seen backstage gearing up for his show but before that, he decided to pump up by listening to Bollywood songs. In the song First Class, Varun has given an exceptional performance and impressed the viewers with his dance moves. Similarly, Nick Jonas has left the fans in awe in the video.

Nick Jonas dancing to Varun Dhawan’s First Class song video:

Nick’s wife Priyanka Chopra is currently in India promoting her comeback Bollywood film The Sky Is Pink. During a recent interview, PeeCee revealed, “He is a complete Punjabi! He listens to Bollywood music before going on stage (during his live concerts). He keeps listening to music on a Hindi radio channel. He calls it his ‘hype music’. His dressing room has Bollywood music playing all the time. He just fell in love with India right from the time he visited the country.”

This isn’t the first time that Nick Jonas has grooved to a Punjabi track. The singer earlier was seen dancing on Ajay Devgn’s Hauli Hauli song from the film De De Pyaar De. The video was shared by his sister-in-law Danielle Jonas in which PeeCee and nick were seen dancing. Check the video here-

On the related note, Nick Jonas is currently on the Happiness Begins tour as a part of the Jonas Brothers. The singer has been going around the world and performing with his brothers Hoe and Kevin.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra feels husband Nick Jonas is the perfect 'chhavi' of dad Ashok Chopra

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page