Priyanka Chopra feels husband Nick Jonas is the perfect 'chhavi' of dad Ashok Chopra

Priyanka Chopra, who is back in India for the promotions of her film The Sky Is Pink said that husband Nick Jonas is the perfect shadow of her late father Ashok Chopra.

New Delhi Updated on: September 25, 2019 8:47 IST
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one of those modern-day couples who have left everyone in awe. Ever since their marriage in December 2018, the two of them have been giving us serious couple goals. Our Desi Girl is back in town for the promotions of her upcoming film The Sky Is Pink. During one of her interviews, the actress opened up about Nick as a husband and says that she is amazed to get the shadow of her late father Ashok Chopra in him.

Priyanka, in an interview to Mumbai Mirror said, “ I can only relate to what I saw with my parents’ marriage. That was a marriage of equals, there was a lot of mutual respect and admiration. Nick and I have that too. He is the most considerate man I’ve ever met. In everything he does, Nick puts me first. It’s wonderful to wake up every day and know that there is this person who thinks about you even before you think about yourself."

Further she said, "That’s eventually what you want, someone who loves you like a hug. The more I get to know him, yes. I feel I have married someone who is my dad’s chhavi (Shadow). Not just the music, they are both very stable, solid, rooted and dependable.” 

 

