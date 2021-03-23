Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FRANKLINJONAS Nick Jonas' brother Frankie opens up on difficult journey to sobriety

Nick Jonas' youngest brother and former child actor Frankie Jonas has opened up about struggling with addiction and suicidal thoughts before sobriety over a year ago.

"This is by no means the eloquent explanation I hope to give in a much more serious mode than this. However from a very young age I struggled with drinking and drugging as an escape because I hated life, and I didn't want to be here," Jonas said in a video he uploaded on his TikTok account, as reported by People magazine.

"I eventually, after many years of trying to kill myself accidentally, came to a point where I was going to do it for real. Something intervened, and my life was saved," the 20-year-old continued.

The American musician posted the video, as per the report, after a fan had asked him to talk about his experience of becoming sober, and the challenges one faces on the path to recovery.

"I went to treatment, and it saved me. I couldn't be more grateful for the fact that I'm alive today because my world has changed so beautifully and so astronomically, and I am not that person anymore. I couldn't be more grateful that I'm alive and happy," he said.