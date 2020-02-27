Nick Jonas on 10-year age difference with Priyanka Chopra Jonas: My wife’s 37, it's cool

Image Source : TWITTER Nick Jonas talks about 10-year age difference with Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra stirred a storm on the internet when she announced that she is getting married to 10-year younger American singer Nick Jonas. The age difference between them became the topic of discussion and they have been trolled many times after getting hitched in 2018. While netizens have often raised eyebrows on the same, the couple has always been unaffected by any of it. Recently, during a show, Nick Jonas even claimed that he finds the age difference very cool.

American singer Nick Jonas is currently one of the judges at the singing reality show The Voice Season 18. During the premiere episode of the show, Nick Jonas joked about the age difference between him and his wife Priyanka Chopra and called it cool. During one of the performances, Nick and co-judge Kelly Clarkson got caught up in a discussion on age. The contestant Todd revealed he is a pastor who sings in church, Nick expressed his love for a Christian group Philips, Craig, and Dean. Then he sang a song of theirs. When Todd called the song “Old school,” Kelly reacted to it and asked Nick “I’m 37. Aren’t you 27?” Responding to the age talk, Nick pointed out that his wife is also 37-year-old and said, “My wife’s 37. It’s cool."

There is no denying that Nick and Priyanka don’t let the age talk affect them. Talking about Nick Jonas’ show The Voice, it also has Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Blake Shelton as the judges on the panel.

