Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/EVELYNSHARMA Newly-weds Evelyn Sharma and Tushaan Bhindi are expecting their first child

'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' actress Evelyn Sharma who played the role of Lara and her husband, Australia-based dental surgeon Tushaan Bhindi, who recently tied the knot are set to welcome their first child. On June 7, Evelyn posted a string of pictures from her intimate ceremony in Australia. Reportedly, she tied the knot with Tushaan on May 15 but publicly announced it later. Now, the actress revealed that she is pregnant and this makes her birthday tomorrow more special.

Sharing the news with Bombay Times, Evelyn said "We are over the moon! This is simply the best gift I could wish for on my birthday. We look forward to each moment in the future." The mom-to-be informed that the child will be born in Australia. "We hope to visit our family and friends around the world with our little one when the borders open up," she adds.

Evelyn said that she and her husband are 'best together.' She admits that she does miss her life before the pandemic. Evelyn says, "I remember when red-carpet walks used to be part of my regular life. I miss those days so much. And I miss travelling, too. I’ve spent some beautiful days in the mountains in India."

For the unversed, Evelyn Sharma married her boyfriend Dr Tushaan Bhindi in an intimate wedding ceremony on May 15 after dating for two years. The actress had been sharing a few pictures from her fairytale wedding on her social media platforms. Evelyn and Tushaan had a country-styled wedding that took place in Brisbane, Australia.

The couple looked stunning as they dressed in accordance with Christian traditions. Evelyn, on one hand, opted for a white gown, while Tushaan looked dapper in his tuxedo suit.