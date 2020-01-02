New still of Kareena Kapoor, Irrfan Khan from Angrezi Medium will leave you excited

The release date of the much-awaited films of 2020 Angrezi Medium is all set to release on March 20 with actors like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Irrfan Khan in the lead. Angrezi Medium, directed by Homi Adajania and producer Dinesh Vijan will mark the comeback of the actor in films who was away for his treatment of neuroendocrine Tumor abroad. The film has been shot in London and happens to be the sequel of the hit 2017 movie Hindi Medium.

In the film, Kareena will be seen playing the role of a police officer while Irrfan will be seen taking care of his daughter. A lot of looks has been shared by the stars on their social media while shooting for the film before. Well now, a new still is now spreading on the internet like wildfire in which the leads can be seen looking confused. Have a look at the same here:

Meanwhile, check out a few looks of the actress which she shared from the in-between the shoot where she is looking like an ultimate boss lady.

Earlier, while talking about working with Irrfan Khan in Angrezi Medium, Kareena had said, "I grabbed the opportunity and I don't know if I will get this again. We are dramatically different actors. We don't do same kind of movies. When this role came, Homi told me to do it as it is a cool part even though if it is small as I will get to work with Irrfan''.

A part of Angrezi Medium was shot in Udaipur which also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Deepak Dobriyal and Radhika Madan in pivotal roles. Meanwhile, check out the trailer of the old film here:

