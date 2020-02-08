Neha Kakkar flaunts wedding bangles ahead of marriage with Aditya Narayan, sings ‘Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi’

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Neha Kakkar flaunts wedding bangles ahead of marriage with Aditya Narayan

Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar has been ruling the headlines these days. The diva is seen as one of the judges on singing reality show Indian Idol 11 and her wedding story with host Aditya Narayan has been earning her much attention. While fans call it a promotional gimmick, her followers are loving her cute banter with Aditya on the show. It is also claimed on the reality show that the two will get married on February 14, Valentines Day. Ahead of the wedding, Neha has broken the internet with a video in which she is seen wearing chuda (wedding bangles).

Neha Dhupia’s video has gone viral on the internet in which she is seen lip-syncing Divya Khosla Kumar’s song ‘Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi’ and flaunting the wedding bangles in her hands. Girls wear these bangles after marriage but Neha is seen wearing them before getting hitched. The video appears to be taken in Goa where she visited with Aditya and her brother Tony Kakkar for the shoot of their next song. Check out the video here-

Neha and Aditya have featured in the song called Goa Beach in Goa and it will be out on February 10th. She had also shared many photos of the shoot. The song has been sung by Neha and her brother Tony Kakkar. Check out the first look of the song here-

Neha and Aditya’s wedding preparations are not just limited to the Indian Idol 11 stage, but many Bollywood celebrities have arrived to give their blessing to the couple. A few days ago a bachelor party was also organized on the set of the reality show in which Neha wore ‘Bride-to-be’ sunglasses.

It would definitely be interesting for fans to see if Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan really get married on the stage of Indian Idol 11.

