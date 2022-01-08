Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NEHA DHUPIA Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi name their son Guriq; here's what it means

Actors Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi have named their son Guriq. On Saturday (January 8), Neha took to Instagram to reveal the name of her second child. "Our baby boy Guriq. Guriq Singh Dhupia Bedi," she wrote. She also dropped a few pictures of the little one on Instagram. In one of the images, Neha can be seen holding Guriq in her arms while enjoying in a pool.

Angad also shared the delightful update with his fans on Instagram. "Guriq singh!!!!! Our lion king @guriqdhupiabedi #guriqsinghdhupiabedi #guriq pyaar naal you can call him Bedi Sahaab", wrote Angad along with a video where he can be seen playing with the little one.

Guriq means one with God, one from God, and saviour of the world. The doting mother has also created a new Instagram account handle under the name of Guriq. The couple had also made an Instagram account of her daughter Mehr when she turned 10 months old.

Several celebrities from the industry commented on their posts. Singer Harshdeep Kaur wrote, "Love the name! Satsriakal Guriq Singh ji!". Sophie Choudry commented, "Guriq". Sunny Kaushal wrote, "Haye! So cute."

Their son was born in October last year. Taking to his Instagram handle, Angad shared a picture of him and Neha from a pregnancy photo shoot where the two are seen wearing classic white-and-blue outfits. Along with the photo, Angad announced the news and shared that both the mother and the baby are healthy. "The almighty today blessed us with a baby boy. Both Neha and the baby are well. Mehr is ready to pass on the "baby" title to the new arrival. #Bedisboy is here!!!!! Waheguru mehr kare @nehadhupia," he wrote the caption.

Neha and Angad got married at a private ceremony in Delhi in 2018. The couple welcomed their firstborn, daughter Mehr in the same year. The couple named their daughter Mehr which in Persian means 'blessing'.