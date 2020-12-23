Neetu Kapoor drops BTS Boomerang video on last day of Jug Jugg Jeeyo shoot, says ‘Will miss my JJJ family’

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NEETU KAPOOR Neetu Kapoor drops BTS Boomerang video on last day of Jug Jugg Jeeyo shoot

Actress Neetu Kapoor is all set to charm the audience with her upcoming film 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo.' The 62-year-old is making a comeback to the film industry after many years. Neetu, after testing negative for COVID-19, resumed shooting for the film. The actress has now shared a behind-the-shoot picture and a boomerang video from the set and said she will miss her family.

Taking to her Instagram, she wrote, "Last day with my #JJJ squad who have become family, will miss them @raj_a_mehta @heemadattani @sheetal_f_khan @ali_hussain_244 @pintusingh.rani63 @dimplegurnani @dharmamovies #JugJuggJeeyo." In the posts, Neetu Kapoor can be seen posing with her team and crew members as she haves her meal. In the video, she can be seen getting her hair and makeup done.

On a related note, the Jug Jugg Jeeyo shoot has recently resumed in Chandigarh after the film's lead actors tested negative for COVID 19. Filmmaker Raj Mehta recently announced that the shooting of the film has resumed.

"It's okay to ask for a time out. It's okay to keep your head down and lay low. But then dust yourself off, get back in the ring and fight like you've never fought before. This was always meant to be a different experience. But WE'RE BACK!! #raringtogo #gratitude," Mehta wrote on Instagram.

The shooting had to be halted after cast members Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, and Maniesh Paul besides director Mehta, tested Covid positive.

Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor announced her association with the film on her Gram earlier. She wrote: "My first flight, in these scary times. Nervous for this journey. While Kapoor Sahab, you aren't here holding my hand, I know you are with me... RnR thank you for encouraging me to do this."

The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Youtuber Prajakta Koli. The film will be backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and is directed by Raj Mehta.