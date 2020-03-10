Natasa Stankovic celebrates Holi 2020 with fiance Hardik Pandya and family, see pics

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Natasa Stankovic celebrates Holi 2020 with fiance Hardik Pandya and family

Bigg Boss 8 fame model and actress Natasa Stankovic marked Holi 2020 with her fiance and cricketer Hardik Pandya. In the first week of January, Hardik Pandya proposed to Serbian model Natasa Stankovic, kneeling down on one knee. The duo’s chemistry set the social media platforms on fire thereafter as they uploaded some adorable pictures. The couple often set hearts racing by sharing some sensual pictures.

Sharing the Holi celebration pictures with beau Hardik Pandya and family, Natasa Stankovic wrote, "Happy Holi. from all of us".

Hardik Pandya also shared the pictures on Instagram.

Natasa is a Serbian actress, who is currently based in Mumbai. She was first seen on the big screen in Prakash Jha's 2013 film Satyagraha. Natasa performed in an item song called Aiyo Ji in the film. She has been frequent on reality shows, She appeared in Bigg Boss Season 8. She also took part in Nach Baliye 9 with her ex-boyfriend Aly Goni.

She has featured in many music videos, one of them being Badshah's hit video DJ Wale Babu.

Hardik Pandya's father Himanshu Pandya spoke about Natasa Stankovic in a recent interview with Bombay Times.and said, "“Natasa is a very nice girl, and we have met her in Mumbai on a number of occasions. We knew that they were going on a vacation to Dubai, but had no clue that they were going to get engaged. This took us by surprise. We came to know about it after they got engaged".

