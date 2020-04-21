Tuesday, April 21, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Mumbai Police thanks Rohit Shetty for facilitating hotels for policemen fighting against COVID-19

Mumbai Police thanks Rohit Shetty for facilitating hotels for policemen fighting against COVID-19

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty, who previously donated Rs 51 lakh to FWICE in order to support the daily wage workers has now facilitated eight hotels across Mumbai for on-duty policemen to rest and have meals amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: April 21, 2020 16:57 IST
Mumbai Police thanks Rohit Shetty for facilitating hotels for policemen fighting against COVID-19

Mumbai Police thanks Rohit Shetty for facilitating hotels for policemen fighting against COVID-19

At the time when the country is attacked by the novel coronavirus pandemic, many people are lending out their help for either the poor or the COVID warriors who are risking their lives to protect others. In the wake of the same, Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty has facilitated eight hotels across the city for on-duty policemen to rest and have meals amid the coronavirus pandemic. The news was shared by the official handle of Mumbai Police on Twitter, thanking the 'Singham' filmmaker for his gesture.

The official Twitter handle of Mumbai Police tweeted and thanked Rohit for his gesture and wrote, "#RohitShetty has facilitated eight hotels across the city for our on-duty #CovidWarriors to rest, shower & change with arrangements for breakfast & dinner. We thank him for this kind gesture and for helping us in #TakingOnCorona and keeping Mumbai safe." Have a look:

Shetty had previously donated Rs 51 lakh to the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) in order to support the daily wage workers from the film industry in the wake of the national lockdown.

Before Shetty, his "Simmba" star Sonu Sood had offered his hotel in the city for the healthcare workers, including doctors, nurses and the paramedical staff, for stay. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri had also offered their 4-story personal office space for treating COVID-19 patients.

View this post on Instagram

🙏

A post shared by Sonu Sood (@sonu_sood) on

According to the Union Health Ministry, the COVID-19 death toll has risen to 590 in the country as the number of cases climbs to 18,601.

-With PTI inputs

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

coronavirus

Fight Against Coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X