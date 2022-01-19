Mouni Roy wedding: Celeb couples who tied the knot in picturesque Goa

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/LARABHUPATHI Mouni Roy wedding: Other celebs who tied the knot in picturesque Goa

Goa is a popular holiday destination in India. The influence of European culture on the city is evident in the art and architecture. Needless to say, it has got the vibe that screams 'laidback' and 'relaxed'. Not just a place to visit for a vacation, Goa has also been a pupolur wedding venue among the Indians. The beach setting can give an entirely new look and feel to one's big day.

Meanwhile, there are reports that TV actress Mouni Roy is all set to tie the knot with her businessman boyfreind Suraj Nambiar at a resort overlooking the Vagator beach in Goa. There have been other celebrity couples too who chose to tie the knot in Goa. We take a look.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya

Ex-couple Samantha and Naga Chaitanya's dream wedding took place in Goa in 2017. They wed as per traditional Hindu customs on October 6 and then by Christian customs on October 7.

Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiya

TV's loved celebrity couple Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiya tied the knot in Goa in December 2017. They are now expecting their first baby.

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa

Rajeev and Charu wed in 2019 in a Christian wedding in Goa. Their celebrations were attended by Rajeev's sister Sushmita Sen, her two daughters Renee and Alisah and her ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl.

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy

Actress Anita Hassanandani also wed in Goa with her lover, businessman Rohit Reddy in 2013. It was a South Indian wedding that took place in the beautiful backdrop of a Goa beach.

Lara Dutta and Mahesh Bhupati

Former Miss Universe Lara Dutta married tennis player Mahesh Bhupati in Goa in 2011. The couple had a Christian style wedding and the venue was Sunset Point, Candolim.

Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech

Cricketer Yuvraj Singh married actress Hazel Keech at the Teso Waterfront at Siolim North Goa in 2016. Their union was attended by their friends from the cricket and Bollywood fraternity.