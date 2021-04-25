Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MOHANLAL Mohanlal gives sneak peek into his organic farm; Watch Video

South superstar Mohanlal on Sunday treated his fans with an exciting video as he shared a glimpse of his organic farm. Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Drishyam 2 star headed to his farm, which is next to his house in Elamakkara, Kochi. Captioning the video on his Instagram, Mohanlal wrote, "Organic farming. Organic Farming during lockdown at my Home.Thanks to my Team behind the lockdown videos."

Giving the tour of the farm Mohanlala showed cultivated ladyfinger, tomatoes, lettuce, among others. He interacted with the gardener. He also shares the benefits of organic farming and even urged fans to find ways to do it in their homes or terraces. He also revealed that he has been actively doing organic farming at his residence for the past 4-5 years. Shot by Rahul Puthiyapurayil Raghavan, the video had soothing music in the background. Mohanlal is dressed in desi attire, which reminds them of the most popular characters in his films.

On the professional front, Mohanlal was last seen in the thriller drama Drishyam 2 which released on Amazon Prime Video. He will be next seen in Unnikrishnan B directorial Aaraattu. The film’s teaser was dropped online a few weeks ago which was loved by the audience unanimously.