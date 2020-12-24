Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ MOHAMMED_RAFI_SAHAB_ Mohammed Rafi Birth Anniversary: 10 timeless soul-stirring tracks of the singing maestro

Legendary Mohammed Rafi has been one of those singers who changed the course of Indian music through his soul-stirring voice. From romantic ghazals to qawallis, he garnered his own fan base. Mohammed Rafi made his debut in Lahore as a playback singer in the duet 'Soniye Nee, Heeriye Nee' with Zeenat Begum in the Punjabi film 'Gul Baloch' (released in 1944) . He made his Hindi debut with the song 'Aji dil ho kaabu mein to dildar ki Aisi taisi' for the film Gaon Ki Gori in 1945.

On the legend's 96th birth anniversary, we list 10 of his most popular romantic tracks.

1. Jo Waada Kiya Woh Nibhaana Padega

2. Koi Sagar Dil Ko Behlata Nahi

3. Bahaaron Phool Barsao

4. Teri Aankhon Ke Sivaa Duniya Mein

5. Chahoonga Main Tujhe Shaam Savere

6. Aaj Mausam Bada Beimaan Hai

7. Chaudhvin Ka Chaand Ho

8. Dard-e-dil Dard-e-jigar

9. Chaand Mera Dil

10. Kya Huya Tera Waada