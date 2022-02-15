Mirzapur actor Vikrant Massey marries Sheetal Thakur in an intimate ceremony on Valentine's Day: Report

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHEETALTHAKUR Vikrant and Sheetal were co-stars on the first season of Broken But Beautiful

Highlights Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur married in presence of respective families and close friends

Vikrant and Sheetal had a hush-hush roka ceremony in 2019

Vikarnt Massey will be seen in upcoming film Love Hostel next, releasing on ZEE5

Actor Vikrant Massey has got married to his girlfriend Sheetal Thakur on Monday which was also Valentine's Day, as per a report. The couple had an intimate wedding ceremony with only their families in attendance. Mirzapur actor Vikrant got engaged to Sheetal in a private roka ceremony in 2019. Back then, he had confirmed the news to an entertainment website, saying, "Yes we had a very small private function. I would talk about marriage and everything but at the right time."

The couple's roka ceremony was attended by friends and family members of the couple. They had kept it a secret for a month. Now, his marriage news has also surfaced.

“Vikrant and Sheetal opted for a registered marriage today (Feb 14) at their Versova home. They had decided on this date a few days back. Their families are extremely happy,” informed a source in the know to Pinkvilla.

Sheetal is also an actress and has been featuring in films and web series. Titles like Brij Mohan Amar Rahe and Chhappad Phaad Ke are some of her works. Vikrant and Sheetal worked together in the first season of ALTBalaji’s web-series Broken But Beautiful and soon started dating.

On the movies front, Vikrant was last seen in Haseen Dillruba opposite Taapsee Pannu. The movie was released on Netflix. He will be seen in the upcoming film Love Hostel opposite Sanya Malhotra and Bobby Deol. The trailer of the digital film was released recently and shows the story of a couple who are on the run after marrying against the wishes of their families only to be hunted down by a killer, played by Bobby.

Watch Love Hostel trailer here.

Shot in the rustic locales of North India, Love Hostel is a tale of hope and survival in a world where power and money lead to mayhem and bloodshed. Produced by Gauri Khan, Manish Mundra and Gaurav Verma, Love Hostel is set to premiere on ZEE5 on February 25.