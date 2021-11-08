DYK Mira Rajput was 7 years old when Shahid Kapoor made Bollywood debut, shares her friend had crush on actor

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAHID KAPOOR Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput

Shahid Kapoor instantly became 'the chocolate boy of Bollywood' when he made his Bollywood debut in 2003 with Ishq Vishq. He was in his early 20s and girls couldn't help but swoon over his charming looks. He broke many hearts when he announced his wedding to Mira Rajput. Shahid got hitched to Mira in 2015 and the duo is proud parents to two kids, Misha and Zain. Recently Mira opened up about Shahid, their wedding and how her friend had a crush on the actor.

When Mira was quizzed about Shahid's Bollywood debut, she told ETimes that she was 7 years old when the film was released. She was a school going kid and doesn't remember much about it, however, she could still recall that her husband was the 'chocolate boy'. Spilling more beans, Mira revealed that her friend had a crush on the actor and it is a joke that they still laugh about. Mira added that Chup Chup Ke is her favourite Shahid Kapoor film and she enjoys watching his old movies.

On the work front, Shahid has started shooting for Raj and DK's action thriller web series, which marks his debut in the web world.

The actor also has the much awaited film "Jersey" lined up. Also starring Mrunal Thakur, the film is a Hindi remake of a Telugu hit of the same name. The Hindi version is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who had also helmed the 2019 original. The story is about a talented but failed cricketer named Arjun, who decides to make a comeback in his late thirties and play for India, in order to fulfil his son's wish. The film will release on December 31, 2021.

Apart from this, Shahid Kapoor will be starring in the upcoming high-octane actioner titled 'Bull'. The film marks the directorial debut of Aditya Nimbalkar, who has worked extensively with filmmaker Vishal Bharadwaj. Set in the 1980s, the film is inspired by real-life events. It is slated to hit the floors in 2022.